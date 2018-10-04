Larsa Pippen Fires Back At Fan Accusing Her Of Spending More Time W/ The Kardashians Than Her Kids

Don’t go throwing shade at Larsa Pippen, because she’ll dish it right back! See her message to a fan that got all up in her business on Instagram!

Larsa Pippen, 44, is a clap back queen. The Real Housewives star won’t stand to be shamed by fans on Instagram, and on Oct. 3, she had enough! After Larsa posted a pic with her pal Kourtney Kardashian, 39, one particular fan shared their two cents on the photo. “She spend more time with the Kardashians then she do with her own family” the user wrote in the comments. Larsa quickly defended herself. “How do you know my kids aren’t with. Don’t worry about my kids just know they’re great,” she wrote in reply. Tell em, Larsa!

The fan was right about one thing though, Larsa has been spending her fair share of time with the Kardashian clan! In fact, they are total BFF goals! In the Insta photo with Kourtney, Larsa called her friend her “Boo bear,” and honestly, it was the cutest thing ever. But, Kourtney isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family Larsa has been kicking it with. She is super tight with Kim Kardashian, 37, too! On Oct. 1, Larsa posted a sexy snapshot with her friend Kim from a their night out in New York City. Both ladies were on fire! Kim rocked a heard-turning neon pink dress that featured a sexy cutout across her stomach, as Larsa dazzled in a glittering black halter dress. Her look, from Balmain, was paired with black strappy heels from Dsquared2. So chic!

Just two days before, Larsa posted a snap alongside Kim again, from their night at Anastasia Beverly Hills launch party in Los Angeles. The two seem to be attached at the hip these days, and once again, slayed for cameras as they posed together. Larsa opted for another sparkling number, as she rocked turqoise sequins. Kim killed it in her famed dollar sign trench coat, from designer Jeremy Scott. Both of these looks were right on the money!

Larsa is definitely living her best life, but don’t go thinking that her epic Instagram adventures means she won’t make time for her family! Clearly, the star has no problem setting the record straight.