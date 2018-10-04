Kylie Jenner Teases Epic Halloween Collection With Kylie Cosmetics — See Every Item

Launching October 12, Kylie Jenner’s Halloween collection includes bold and bright colors for the holiday but also easy-to-wear neutrals to rock all year long. See the first look right here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, just revealed her Halloween Collection with Kylie Cosmetics and it’s spook-tacular! There is a silvery-gold highlighter full of shimmer called “Go Ghost Halloween Highlighter.” The BITE ME lip kit is a bold shade of blood red. The Halloween palette contains nine fun shades, including a bright purple and orange, but also shimmery nudes and taupes to wear throughout the holiday season. There are two “Glitter Eyes” products called Witch & Famous and Hello Ghorgeous. Witch & Famous is a coppery orange, and Hello Ghordeous is a yellow gold.

Handsome Devil is the name of a new Spooky Glitter Gloss that we can’t wait to wear! There are four 3-D lipsticks — Spider Bite, Haunt It, Monster, and Creep It Real. “HALLOWEEN COLLECTION 18’ thank you so much for the love!” Kylie wrote on her Instagram. “it’s such an amazing feeling working on something for so long and to finally show you guys and you LOVE it!! this have been such a fun collection to create!! launching 10/12.”

As always, the names and the packing are super cool and totally fun. We love that Kylie works so hard on each and every collection, and that’s why she is almost a billionaire at just 21 years old! Since the collection drops on October 12, you’ll have plenty of time to get your favorite makeup before your Halloween party on October 31! Your costume just became even more epic!