Kylie Jenner: Why She Feels Kanye West Is Being Bullied After Supporting Trump — Will She Speak Out?

Kylie Jenner doesn’t like the way her brother-in-law Kanye West is being slammed for his outspoken support of Donald Trump and she feels he’s being extremely misunderstood.

Kylie Jenner, 21, has been feeling empathy for her brother-in-law Kanye West, 41, ever since he started receiving constant criticism for his support of President Donald Trump and although she wishes she could help him, she knows that when it comes to politics, anything she says or does will be under scrutiny and hurt her own career. “Kylie is on Kanye’s side all the way and hates the way he’s being bullied without anyone really trying to understand what he’s saying,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She sees how quickly people are jumping to judgement and it makes her sad because she knows Kanye’s heart is a hundred percent in the right place. But as much as Kylie loves and supports her brother-in-law, she is also going to continue to avoid commenting on his behavior or defending his politics. Kylie is a smart business woman building her billion dollar brand so as much as she loves Kanye, she is going to continue to try to not get involved in his controversial opinions.”

Despite Kylie’s choice to stay publicly quiet, she doesn’t think Kanye’s actions are anything to be ashamed of. “She feels like Kanye is being totally misunderstood right now,” the insider continued. “Kylie feels strongly that if people would really take the time to hear what he has to say and investigate it for themselves they would be on his side.”