Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Admits She’s Been ‘Brutally Broken’ In Cryptic Message: By Tristan?

Khloe Kardashian’s at it again, posting another cryptic message online. She shared advice to anyone who’s had their spirits ‘broken,’ leading some to speculate she’s talking about Tristan Thompson.

If there’s anything Khloe Kardashian, 34, likes to post to her social media accounts more than sexy selfies or cute pictures of her new baby, it’s cryptic, inspirational quotes. When the quotes are mixed with a bit of sadness, it’s not that hard to wonder if she’s talking about the current drama in her life. Khloe busted out the cryptic messages while dealing with Lamar Odom, and in the wake of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, the quote she posted to her Instagram story on Oct. 3 has raised a few eyebrows. “If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gently to other living beings, then you’re a badass with a heart of an angel.”

It’s hard to say if 1) Khloe is talking about herself and 2) who “broke” her. She’s had a couple of hard breaks in her life. Along with the aforementioned Lamar, she’s had her heart broken by James Harden. The Houston Rockets star couldn’t stay fully “committed” to her. When Tristan strayed from the path, it must have felt like déjà vu for Khloe.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared a handful of mysterious messages this year. In May, she indicated that she was ready to move on past Tristan’s alleged infidelities. Communicate. Even when its uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out,” she posted on May 17. A week later, she shared another message. “You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”

There’s an actual purpose to Khloe sharing these messages online. Not only is it a way for her to vent, but she knows that when she voices these “frustrations” online, her friends see it – and Tristan’s friends see it too. The people around Tristan “inevitably pressure Tristan to do the right thing and make things right with Khloe,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Since Tristan is determined to stay faithful and not “break” Khloe’s heart ever again, here’s hoping this is the last sad message she posts online for a while.