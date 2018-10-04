Kenya Moore Slams NeNe Leakes After Hinting She May Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘Never Say Never’

Kenya Moore sadly won’t be appearing on season 11 of ‘RHOA,’ but is hinting she may one day return. We’ve also got her savage diss at former co-star NeNe Leakes.

In what is the most exciting year of Kenya Moore‘s life, we’re not going to get to see her miracle pregnancy at age 47 filmed for season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She reportedly hoped to stay on the Bravo show, but couldn’t come to terms on a new contract and rumors of her departure were leaked by July. That doesn’t mean Kenya has turned in her peach forever. The former Miss U.S.A. did an Instagram Q&A with fans on Oct. 4 and one asked her if she would return to the show. Kenya gave a hopeful response by writing “I always say never say never.” She reportedly wanted more money but still refused to let her husband Marc Daly be filmed as well as other personal areas of her life, despite producers’ demands.

A fan asked her to play a game of “Call, Text, Delete” and gave Kenya the choices of former co-stars Porsha Williams and NeNe Leaks, as well as RHOA Executive Producer Andy Cohen. That was a no brainer as she’s pals with Porsha, doesn’t get along with Nene, and Andy was her boss. Kenya responded by writing, “Call Porsha. Text Andy. Delete Nene.” Brutal!

The eight month pregnant beauty was more interested in talking about her miracle baby with husband Marc more than anything else. She doesn’t know if she’s having a boy or a girl, telling a fan who asked “We won’t know the sex of the baby until the baby is born. We want it to be a surprise.” The couple already has a name picked out and its unisex so it will work for either gender. “My cousin actually said it at a family function once,” she previously told E! News. “Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, ‘Oh my God! That’s an amazing name.’”

Kenya won’t be prepping any turkey day feasts this year because she revealed that the due date of her baby is on Thanksgiving. She also told of how she couldn’t wait to share the news that she was pregnant after grueling months of IVF treatments, so she dropped the news a little earlier than most stars do. “I announced very early when I should have waited three months. It takes nine entire months which is really 10 to have a baby. Baby Daly is healthy. Godspeed.” she wrote.

Even though her little one is coming in roughly six weeks time, Kenya isn’t prepared at all when it comes to her home. “I have no nursery and I am trying but my brain is cloudy,” she revealed. Hopefully she’ll have a wonderful baby shower where she’ll get all of the baby goods that she doesn’t have.