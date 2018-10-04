Kendrick Lamar & Anderson .Paak Summon Up Good Vibes In Epic Collab, ‘Tints’

Your rap music dreams just came true: Kendrick Lamar & Anderson .Paak dropped their collab, ‘Tints,’ on Oct. 4. Listen here!

What happens when you put Kendrick Lamar, 31, and Anderson .Paak, 31, in the same studio? They leave with a sure-fire hit in their pockets. The two rappers linked up to lay down “Tints,” and they gave us BARS! Kendrick brought his well-known energy to the track, and with Paak’s smooth vocals in the mix, fans are deeming this collab one for the books. “Tints is another banger. Kendrick only takes Ws these days,” one fan said on Twitter. “Sh*ts smooth af,” raved another.

Fans weren’t sure what to expect from the track which received minimal teasing, but the two MCs didn’t disappoint. The two rappers alternated between hard-hitting verses throughout the song. “I been feelin’ kinda cooped up, cooped up//I’m tryna get some fresh air, fresh air//Hey why you got the roof off, roof off//You know it never rains here,” Anderson starts off on the feel-good, jazzy track. You probably think a ni**a trollin//Or showin’ out for the cameras//F*ck I’m doin’ fish-bowlin,” Kendrick spits in his verse.

Earlier this month Paak confirmed that his next album will be titled Oxnard. Dr. Dre worked on the record, just as previously helped create 2016’s album Malibu. When speaking to Rolling Stone about his upcoming record Paak expressed his excitement about the collection of songs. ““This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.” We are so ready for this to drop!

Can’t wait for more music from Paak? A live show from the rapper might hold you over. He is one of the artists set to play the Mac Miller Celebration of Life concert on the last day of October. The rapper is set to honor the late musician alongside the likes of Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, SZA, and more.