Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Ready For Kids Now That They’re Married: She’s Ready To Put Career On Hold

Justin Bieber has always said he wants to be a young dad. He could be getting his wish as new wife Hailey Baldwin is open to putting her modeling career on hold to have their baby.

Justin Bieber‘s never made it a secret that he desperately wants to be a father while he’s still young. Now that he’s married to Hailey Baldwin, they’re ready to start a family of their own. “Justin and Hailey are now enjoying an amazing love life together. Justin can’t wait to be a dad and Hailey is totally open to putting her career on hold for a pregnancy,” a source close to the 24-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Hailey’s only 21 so getting pregnant should be a breeze at her age. She’s already scaled back on her modeling commitments ever since getting back together with Justin in June.

“She loves Justin with all her heart and now that they are married, she really wants to be the mother of his baby. They are having lots of sex and a baby could be right around the corner,” our insider continues. The couple applied for a marriage license in New York on Sept. 13 and reportedly tied the knot on the spot as they just couldn’t wait to be husband and wife. The deeply spiritual pair are said to be planning a religious ceremony for close family and friends, but legally they’ve got the whole marriage deal taken care of.

Justin has known for a long time what he wants in life, and that was to be married and have a family while he was in his 20’s. He’s predicted everything correctly so far. In a Q&A with Glamour magazine in March of 2016 he said that his biggest dream was “To have a family of my own.” He also revealed that he wanted children and “I’d love to be settled down by the age of 30.” This was at the height of his massive success from his Purpose album and he was about to embark on a year and a half worldwide tour. But he still always knew what was really important to his future and it wasn’t music, it was a family.