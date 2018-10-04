Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Return To L.A. For Church After New Wedding Details Emerge

Wait, didn’t they do this backwards? After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin supposedly were secretly married, the two newlyweds attended church together back home in California.

Details about Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin’s secret New York City wedding are starting to come to light, and while Beliebers everywhere are shook with every new revelation, the two newlyweds seem to be in pure matrimony bliss. Hailey, 21, and Justin appeared to be content and at peace when they attended church in Beverly Hills on Oct. 3. Justin rocked a sating UCLA windbreaker, while Hailey wore an oversized brown plaid coat. It was newlywed normcore as Jailey went to get in touch with a higher power.

Speaking of church, when will Justin and Hailey “officially” get married? Sure, they legally tied the knot at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13 – with Josh Mehl serving as a witness and preacher Jeffrey Quinn, a Nyack College faculty member, officiating – but they reportedly won’t consider themselves truly man and wife until they get married “under the eyes of God.” Supposedly, the two will have a big ceremony sometime in early 2019, and it’ll take place either in Upstate New York or in Justin’s home of Ontario, Canada.

Hailey got a personal tour of Justin’s humble beginnings when he took her on a tour of his hometown of Stratford, Ontario at the end of September. The visit included a viewing of “Justin Bieber: Steps To Stardom” at the Stratford Perth Museum. The exhibit included a chalkboard where Beliebers could profess their love for Justin, and his number one fan – his new wife – left a message of her own. “I [heart] you forever – Hailey B.” During this visit, Justin and Hailey were positively glowing with happiness, and Justin even introduced Hailey as his wife!

So, what does Selena Gomez, 26, think about all this? Since she and Justin seemed destined to be together, seeing him with Hailey has to be a shock to many Jelena fans. Selena has had a tough time adjusting to the fact that Justin got married, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and to think that he’s now “Mr. Hailey Baldwin” has thrown her for a loop. Ten days after Jailey got married, Selena announced she was going on another social media hiatus. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”