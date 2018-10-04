Jinger Duggar ‘Could Not Care Less’ About Haters & Gets ‘Support & Strength’ From Husband

Hear that, haters? With the help of her husband Jeremy, Jinger is tuning out Internet trolls — no matter how much they mom shame her. She’s used to the negativity, a source told HL exclusively.

It’s sad, but true! Jinger Duggar, 24, has been bullied so much by social media trolls that it’s no surprise that she stopped paying the critical comments any mind. But overcoming the negativity didn’t come easy, a source close to the Counting On star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, reportedly has played a major role in her healthy mindset. “Jinger is used to haters commenting on everything from her marriage to her pregnancy and now how she mothers her baby,” the insider said. “Although some of the comments hurt on occasion, she receives so much support and strength from Jeremy.” That’s what we like to hear! The two have been married since 2016 and welcomed their daughter Felicity this summer.

Their little one may only be two months old, but Jinger has already received an enormous amount of backlash. She’s been accused of cultural appropriation for putting a head wrap on Felicity, told that the flower headbands she uses are “suffocation hazards,” and even was criticized for giving her daughter a nickname — as if going by Lissy is really going to confuse Felicity as she gets older. But as all of this piles on, Jinger is trying not to let it bother her. “Jinger has learned to brush off the trolls and could not care less what they say at this point,” the source said. “At times she even stays off social media completely or turns off her comments to avoid reading the negativity. She knows it does not serve any higher purpose.”

And here’s the thing — Jinger is far from the only new momma in the public eye to be facing so much flack. Khloe Kardashian, 34, has even had to clap back at followers bashing her baby’s dark complexion. Isn’t that insane? Jessa Duggar, 25, also gets mom shamed right and left. The most recent case? Giving her son Henry, 1, his first haircut herself.

It doesn’t matter what Jinger posts. It seems like haters will always have something negative to say about it. So here’s to hoping she isn’t letting any of the backlash take away from these precious early months with her two-month-old daughter.