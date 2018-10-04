Jeremy Roloff Dad-Shamed For Throwing Daughter, 1, In The Air: ‘She’s Not A Circus Act’

No one is safe! Mom shaming is running rampant on social media, and this new dad just joined the club. Check out the pic that started so much backlash!

New parents, beware! Trolls are taking over social media and filling sweet baby photos with constant criticism. Jeremy Roloff, 28, experienced this firsthand when the former Little People, Big World star posted a series of father/daughter shots with his 13-month-old daughter Ember in Tennessee– but the Internet took issue with one in particular. The controversial shot showed Jeremy throwing his baby girl into the air with his arms out to catch her. The teeny tot looked so happy, sporting a huge smile along with her bow headband and pink outfit. So why did Jeremy get dad shamed? “Tossing babies in the air can cause the brain to bounce around in the skull,” one commenter wrote. Another added that Ember wasn’t “a circus act.”

But in the middle of the negativity, other fans stepped in to show their support. “Parents do that all the time,” one pointed out. “Leave them alone.” And when someone brought shaking baby syndrome into the conversation, another Instagram user was quick to lay that accusation to rest, saying, “A gentle toss upward is no way the equivalent to shaking a baby.” Judging by the photos of Ember that followed, the chubby-cheeked little one was just fine and as happy as could be. Jeremy hasn’t responded to the haters yet, but why should he? His kid is A-okay.

What fans really should have been focused on was the reason why Jeremy was in Tennessee with Ember and his wife Audrey Roloff, 27, in the first place!

“We’ve been in Nashville this week for meetings with our publisher about our book — A Love Letter Life — and it has us all giddy and busting at the seams with excitement for all the things we get to share with you guys in the coming months,” the new mom captioned a photo from the same day. “It really is a dream come true for me to be here working with the most outstanding publishing team who wholeheartedly believes in our book, our mission and us.”

How awesome is that? We hope the couple, who announced that they were leaving Little People, Big World in July, enjoy this exciting book deal as much as possible — and tune those Internet trolls right out!