Jennifer Garner Rushing To Finalize Ben Affleck Divorce 3 Years After Split: Why Now?

Jennifer filed for divorce over a year ago — and she’s ready to make her split from Ben official! The actress is taking her case from the courts to a private judge, sources say.

It’s been three years since Jennifer Garner, 46, separated from Ben Affleck, 46, and she filed for divorce last summer — so what’s the hold up? It turns out securing their split through a court system has been a snail’s pace process, so Jen is handing the case over to a private judge, according to TMZ. The actress is allegedly hoping that this switch will make her divorce final by the end of the year. While she was holding off on their custody agreement before since Ben was still drinking, she’s reportedly ready to speed things up now that her ex is fresh out of rehab and sober.

The Batman actor has been taking his treatment very seriously this time around, a source close to the couple told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s putting his heart and soul into getting better again and banishing his demons,” the insider said. “Being in a safe place where he can take time out from the craziness of life is exactly what Ben needed. He’s undergoing a lot of therapy, and he’s being forced into doing a lot of self-examination, which is tough at times, but totally invaluable.” With all of this hard work, it makes total sense that Jen would be pushing for closure — finally!

This might come as a surprise for some people considering the couple, who share three kids together — Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6 — have been spotted together recently, but their outings haven’t been of the romantic variety. From picking up their children at school to driving to Ben’s treatment center, their reunions have been completely practical.

Besides, Ben is still seeing Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, who he was first linked to in August. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the start of their relationship — and the end of his and Jennifer’s.