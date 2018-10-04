Halsey Drops Heartbreaking Track ‘Without Me’ — About Her Summer Breakup With G-Eazy?

New music from Halsey is here! ‘Without Me’ is the solo track fans have been waiting for from the singer. Listen here!



In further proof that Halsey, 24, can do no wrong, she released a stunning new track On Oct. 4 that has fans straight up losing it. Following a slew of chart-topping collaborations, the pop star took it solo for this one, and she shined bright all on her own. “Here are my insides. Handle them with care,” she said on Twitter when the track first hit streaming services, and she wasn’t kidding. The song is undoubtedly one of her most personal yet. “IT’S SO GOOD WHAT THE F**K ASH,” one fan wrote on Twitter after listening. “im shaking, crying, dancing and crying some more. i love this , i love u,” another wrote.

“Without Me” marks Halsey’s first solo track since releasing her sophomore album in 2017, and she didn’t disappoint. The New Jersey native sings of lost love on the track, potentially written during the short time she and her beau G-Eazy spent time apart this summer. “Found you when your heart was broke//I filled your cup until it overflowed//Took it so far to keep you close//I was afraid to leave you on your own,” she heartachingly croons on the track. The singer opened up to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about the meaning of the song. “It’s like this is really me talking about my life. It kind of gave me like an existential crisis as an artist a little bit, because I’ve prided myself on being an artist who’s authentic and writes about her life and all that stuff. And then, when I made this, and I felt just how bad it hurt,” she revealed.

The “Bad at Love” hit-maker has a lot on her plate during the week of her single release! She also will be taking the stage at the American Music Awards on Oct. 9. She is set to perform an all-star collaboration with Khalid, and producer Benny Blanco. The trio plan perform their summer hit “Eastside,” which took over airwaves, and the Billboard Hot 100 charts! Halsey joins previously announced performers Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign, and Carrie Underwood.

While Halsey stayed busy cooking this track up in the studio, at the moment, she’s laying low with her beau G-Eazy on what looks like an insanely luxurious vacation under the Italian sun. Well deserved, Hals!