Gwen Stefani Passionately Kisses Blake Shelton At Her Halloween-Themed Birthday Party

Gwen Stefani got just what she wanted for her 49th birthday, a big kiss with boyfriend Blake Shelton. We’ve got the sweet pic from her Halloween themed bash.

Lovebirds! There was no way Gwen Stefani‘s 49th birthday party was going to happen without boyfriend Blake Shelton being right there by her side. The 42-year-old country crooner was there at the Halloween-themed bash on Oct. 3 along with her three sons and some family and friends. Instagram-loving Gwen shared pics from the whole event in her stories, but the best was a photo where she leaned over to plant a big smooch on her boyfriend of nearly three years. Even though she managed to cut the top of his head off in the selfie, we can see from his sparkling eyes and big smile that he’s loving every minute of the “Sweet Escape” singer’s affection.

Gwen couldn’t get super romantic with her man because her four-year-old son Apollo was seated in his lap. The little one’s legs can be seen wearing blue sweatpants with big silver stars on them. Blake’s wearing a black high collared shirt for the occasion, which is a big step up in dressing for him. No flannel shirts for Gwen’s big day! The beautiful blonde is leaning over, holding his neck from behind with one of her hands while pulling him in for the sweet kiss.

Before the party began, Gwen showed off on her IG stories pics from inside the bash. A pumpkin was carved with the letters of her name glowing through the candlelight. Fake spider webs were placed through the lighting in her home with spooky little qhosts attached. It looked like she hoped things could be outdoors by the pool at her Beverly Hills mansion, but a pic showed the dark and ominous clouds overhead, which actually made the theme of her party more fun. A bright, sunny LA day wouldn’t have helped the spooky affect. And yes, it did rain by early evening.

Gwen’s a festive lady so even her cake was bright and colorful. It featured light green frosting, candy confetti and “Happy Birthday Gwen” in pink icing. Earlier in the day Blake gave her the hottest public birthday wish by posting a super sexy pic of Gwen flaunting toned stomach while wearing a bra and short-shorts. “Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday,” Blake wrote. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you!!!” Awww!