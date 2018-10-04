‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Why Owen, Amelia & Teddy’s Love Triangle Won’t Be ‘Woman Against Woman’

Owen and Teddy have found themselves in yet another love triangle with each other, but it won’t be anything like the one they were in with Cristina. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Peyton Kennedy explains!

The Owen-Teddy-Amelia storyline that’s currently playing out in Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy will have a very different feel from the one fans experienced with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver), when Cristina (Sandra Oh) was still in the picture. Peyton Kennedy, who currently portrays Betty (the birth mom of Owen’s foster son, Leo), sat down for an EXCLUSIVELY interview with HollywoodLife and explained to us why this new love triangle won’t be “woman against woman.” Instead, it’ll be more “mature”, the 14-year-old actress revealed.

“It’s really like a modern take on a love triangle, and it’s what a love triangle looks like with kids in the picture, because they haven’t really had one like that before, and it’s really a modern family with three parents and three kids, and it’s just going to be really interesting to see where that goes with that whole element,” Peyton told us when we asked her to tell us what lies ahead for all three parties, considering there’s another baby that’ll soon be added to the mix.

Peyton even revealed that it was Kim Raver’s idea for the love triangle to not be rooted by anger. “It’s definitely not woman against woman, which is what Kim pitched to the writers, and I’m really glad. Because otherwise, it would not be as interesting, or compelling to watch, I think. Especially nowadays, seeing two women going head-to-head over a guy [is not what I’d want to see], so it’s going to be really interesting to see how they are as mature adults now.”

Following the previous love triangle with Cristina, that played out between Season 6 and Season 8, Peyton said, “They’ve matured. They’re older, they’re parents, and it’s going to be interesting to see because it’s not like a young fruitful thing now.”

In case you need to be caught up to speed, Season 14 ended with Teddy returning to Seattle, pregnant with Owen’s child, after the longtime friends slept together in Germany. Meanwhile, he and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) seem to be giving their failed relationship another try now that she’s tumor-free.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!