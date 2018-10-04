Should Pregnant Women Get A Flu Shot? — Expert OBs Speak

It’s officially fall and doctors are urging people to get their flu shot before the season really hits. But if you’re pregnant, should you get one? See what two experts have to say.

Dr. Daniel Roshan of Rosh Maternal in New York City, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “All pregnant women are encouraged to get the Flu Vaccine at the beginning of the fall. Flu vaccine is safe and recommended in pregnancy. I personally like to give the flu vaccine after 12 weeks, however CDC recommends throughout gestation. One study reported increase risk of miscarriage after a second flu vaccine, however this is being investigated. Pregnant women are at increased risk of getting the flu and a more serve form and that is why they should get the flu vaccine every fall.”

I’m actually pregnant myself, and my OB at Mount Sinai said she also recommends me getting a flu shot. She has a preservative-free version in her office, so definitely ask your doctor if they have an option like that available. Dr. Roshan continues, “Rarely some individuals might feel mild flu like symptoms. The most common side effects experienced by pregnant women are the same as those experienced by other people. If side effects occur, they usually begin soon after the shot is given and generally last for 1-2 days. They are generally mild and include:

· Soreness, redness, and/or swelling from the shot

· Fainting

· Headache

· Fever

· Muscle aches

· Nausea

· Fatigue.”

So the bottom line is that those rare side effects are the same for all people. He does caution those with allergies: “Rarely, flu shots can cause serious problems like severe allergic reactions. Anyone with a severe, life-threatening allergy to any of the vaccine ingredients should not get the shot.”