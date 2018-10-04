Elizabeth Hurley 53, Poses With Son, 16, & Looks Just As Young As Him

They’re almost four decades apart, but ‘The Royals’ star Elizabeth Hurley and her teen son Damian look the same age! See Elizabeth with her doppelgänger in a new pic from Oct. 3, here.

Elizabeth Hurley, 53, has passed on the modeling baton to her son Damian, 16. But that doesn’t mean the former face of Estée Lauder looks any older, as if her steady stream of swimsuit selfies weren’t enough proof! The model, who most recently played Queen Helena on The Royals, posted an age-defying photo with Damian to Instagram on Oct. 3. The mom and son shot could’ve easily been confused for a sibling selfie — seriously, see it below! “So proud to see my son @damianhurley1 wearing his pink ribbon,” Elizabeth captioned the picture, shot by Alan Gelati, in which her son wears his pendant for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Yup, that’s right — Damian works alongside his mom in her 23 years and running mission! Evelyn Lauder, an Estée Lauder executive and one of the people credited for conceptualizing the pink ribbon, asked Elizabeth to join the campaign over two decades ago, the model shared in an Oct. 2 interview. “There was no pink ribbon, nobody spoke about breast cancer,” Elizabeth told Us Weekly. “Our new hashtag this year is #timetoendbreastcancer. We are now moving everything toward really finding that cure.” Her and Damian launched this year’s awareness month with a mom and son photo shoot, which Elizabeth posted to Instagram on Oct. 1. Elizabeth wore a mini fringe dress to draw attention to her important cause, and once again, it was impossible to fathom she’s in her fifties!

The last time we saw the model/actress/CEO of Elizabeth Hurley Beach, she looked just as vibrant. The swimwear line owner stepped out wearing tight leather pants and a sheer top in London with ex-husband Arun Nayar, 53, on Sept. 27. Elizabeth doesn’t let her age group define the rules of her wardrobe, as no woman should! And we’ve learned how Elizabeth gives twenty-somethings a run for their money…or rather, skincare routines. “To keep her stomach washboard flat, Liz steers clear of cheese, chips, candy, bread, pasta, and anything fried, and she’s also careful about how much fruit she eats and how many fizzy drinks she consumes, because they can lead to bloating,” a source close to Elizabeth EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 20. Elizabeth is so serious about her health, she even grows her own produce, our source shared!

Our source even spilled how the hot mom gets camera ready. “If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” our source revealed. Put that on your next grocery list!