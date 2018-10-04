Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian & More Sexy Stars Rocking Corset Dresses

Corsets aren’t just for the bedroom! Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and more celebs love wearing lingerie-inspired looks that cinch them in at the waist. See all of the sexy corset dresses here!

Corset dresses have come a long way since the 1700s. While you may think they only belong in period dramas, there are plenty of ways to rock the structured look in the year 2018. For instance, Bella Hadid recently rocked a lingerie-inspired mini dress while attending Chrome Hearts‘ Paris Fashion Week bash on Sept. 25. The bodice of her outfit was sheer, which made it possible to see the boning sewn into the garment (along with a slither of skin).

Hadid’s look fit well into this century thanks to the zipper detail down the front, the polka dotted design and the sweetheart neckline. The model paired her look with see-through tights, three silver cross necklaces, two chunky bracelets, hoop earrings, and a faux fur leopard print Chrome Hearts purse.

A corset dress also made it onto the red carpet recently thanks to Laura Dern‘s grey avant-garde look at the Emmys. The Big Little Lies actress arrived at the awards show rocking a bustier dress with a subtle floral print over a silk blouse by Thom Browne. Dern accessorized with a pearl necklace and black heels.

This look is clearly loved by celebrities considering they’ll wear it anywhere from a fashion week party to an awards show. Even stars like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga have been spotted this year wearing corset dresses while just out and about in New York. Want to see even more sexy corset looks? Then get clicking through the gallery above!