Conor McGregor brought his son to an open workout before his return to UFC, and the 1-year-old couldn’t have been cuter! Take a look at his adorable antics onstage. The camera loves him!

Can your hearts handle the cuteness? It’s been two years since Connor McGregor, 30, was in the Octagon, so it’d take a lot to distract UFC fans from his Oct. 6 return against Khabib Nurmagomedov — but his son Connor McGregor Jr., 1, did just that when he joined the boxer onstage at open workouts! The 18-month-old toddler may be tiny, but he waddled after his dad with so much attitude that everyone took notice. While fans clapped and cheered, little Conor pointed at them in excitement. His mouth was wide open the whole time he bobbed his way across the stage. Consider our hearts melted!

The fighter’s baby was dressed casually in a plain white tee, sweatpants printed with a skyline pattern, plus a pair of itty bitty Velcro sneakers. He posed for pics with his dad, who had on a sleeveless top and hat. Conor worked out in front of the audience ahead of Saturday’s fight and was a formidable figure. Since he previously held the 155-pound title and had to give it up due to inactivity, he’s back now and ready to take on Khabib, the undefeated lightweight champion. His Sept. 20 press conference for this fight was a lot less kid-friendly than the open workouts, though.

In fact, when the boxer faced off with Khabib, Conor referred to him as a “little rat,” “little weasel,” “fanboy b*tch,” and “mad backwards c*nt,” among other things. If Conor Jr. was there, we sure hope someone covered up his ears!

Conor McGregor Jr. is just a year old, but already has his dad's swagger. pic.twitter.com/GlESE3Oc2V — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2018

While we can’t help wondering who will come out on top in this fight, the bigger question is whether or not Conor and Khabib will keep their cool and stay within the rules. The father of one recently pled guilty to a disorderly conduct violation when he threw a dolly at a bus of UFC fighters and injured two of them. Khabib was one of the fighters onboard, and Conor said he would have killed him if he showed his face outside the bus.

“I just thank the Lord Jesus Christ that that man doesn’t have the balls to step off that bus,” he said about his opponent at the press conference. “This man would be dead right now. He would be in a box and I would be in a cell and we would not have this great fight ahead of us.”

Those are fighting words! Tensions will definitely be riding high when Conor and Khabib go head to head. We doubt even cute little Conor Jr. will be able to distract from that major moment!