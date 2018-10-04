Christina Aguilera Nails Impression Of ‘Sex & the City’s’ Samantha: Kim Cattrall Approves Her Taking Over Role

Kim Cattrall gave Christina Aguilera the OK to play Samantha in ‘Sex and the City 3,’ which was news to the singer on Oct. 4! Well, X-Tina did nail her ‘audition’ — watch it!

Andy Cohen, 50, relayed good news to Christina Aguilera, 37, during a SiriusXM interview on Oct. 4. Kim Cattrall, 62, gave Christina the “thumbs up” to play Samantha Jones in Sex and the City 3! The film sequel was cancelled after Kim dropped out, but at least she chose a successor, should movie executives decide to pick up the project again. “That would be fantastic,” Christina said of the idea, imitating Samantha’s seductive drawl. Okay, we can see it — X-Tina can go from pop sensation to a powerhouse PR executive!

The role wouldn’t be completely new to Christina. The “Accelerate” singer took a stab at Samantha’s glamour and healthy dose of confidence 14 years ago, when the finale for the Sex and the City television show aired. (Yes, it’s been that long…sigh.) Sitting alongside comedian legends Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, the ladies put their own spin on the TV show’s finale for a spot-on Saturday Night Live skit in 2004. “I miss telling her all the guys I’m screwing,” Christina — who was just 23 at the time — said, referring to Carrie. Yup, that’s definitely something Samantha would say, who was always ambitious in her sexual affairs. And Christina resumed the role in 2015, not missing a beat with her innuendos during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Unfortunately for Christina, Sarah Jessica Parker, 53, may not accept a substitute. After an Instagram fan suggested to “replace” or “write out” Kim, the actress for Carrie Bradshaw replied on Oct. 2, “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her.” But it sounds like Kim could, after some controversial comments she made in 2017! Samantha’s actress admitted in an interview that Sarah was ‘toxic” and “could have been nicer” to her before, she told Piers Morgan last October. She also clarified that she had “never been friends” with her SATC co-stars, instead referring to them as “colleagues.” It was news to Sarah. “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” she told Andy Cohen, who interviewed Christina today, on Watch What Happens Live in February.

The same month Sarah expressed her concern on Andy’s show, Kim posted a long message to her Instagram, directly addressing Sarah. It came a week after Kim’s brother, Chris Cattrall, tragically passed away. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Kim wrote. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”