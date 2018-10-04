Christina Aguilera & Lil Kim Reunite For Iconic Performance Of ‘Lady Marmalade’ & We’re Shook

This is not a drill: Lil Kim & Christina Aguilera performed ‘Lady Marmalade’ live in NYC on Oct. 3, & it felt like 2001 all over again. Watch the epic performance!

Those in attendance for the New York City leg of Christina Aguilera’s Liberation Tour, were treated to an extra special show. Somewhere between belting out all of her biggest career-spanning hits, Xtina delivered the ultimate throwback, with a rendition of 2001’s “Lady Marmalade.” As if that wasn’t enough, the singer invited Lil Kim, 44,on stage to join her, just like old times! The two ladies commanded the Radio City Music Hall stage, and the iconic performance was almost too much for fans to handle. “Seeing Christina Aguilera and Lil’ Kim reunite to perform Lady Marmalade, is the best thing I’ve see on the internet in a long while,” one fan said on Twitter after watching.”Two LEGENDS,” another wrote.

The epic song was featured on the soundtrack for the film Moulin Rouge, but these ladies gave it brand new fire last night! They slayed big time as they strutted their stuff across the stage. Lil Kim made our bedazzled dreams come true in a rhinestone-covered bodysuit that hugged her every curve, and Christina? F-L-A-W-L-E-S-S as always. The songstress looked like an angel IRL in a silky white robe, with white boots to match.

While Mya and Pink, also featured on the track, weren’t in attendance for the reunion, our fingers are crossed for a proper performance from all four ladies in the future. Ever since the foursome shared the stage at the 2002 Grammy Awards, a live reunion has been a dream for fans of the musicians! For now, the mini-reunion of Xtina and Lil Kim will have to do.

Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera reunited tonight for the first time in 16 years to perform their #1 hit, Lady Marmalade pic.twitter.com/ppGbUPLyNv — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) October 4, 2018

Lil Kim wasn’t the only shocking guest at the big show. Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton attended the concert as well, and even posed backstage with Xtina! The former first couple were spotted supporting their close friend, who has worked with them numerous times though the years, including hosting a star-studded fundraising event for Hillary during her 2015 campaign. It looks like Christina has some friends in high places.