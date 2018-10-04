Chris Evans Confirms He’s Done Playing Captain America As ‘Avengers 4’ Filming Wraps: Emotional Tweet

Chris Evans is hanging up his Captain America cape. As filming wrapped for the fourth ‘Avengers’ film, the actor revealed he was saying goodbye in an emotional message.

Chris Evans just announced that he is saying goodbye to Captain America and the rest of The Avengers superheroes in an emotional tweet, so get the tissues ready. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote. Now, this exit isn’t necessarily random, as Chris eluded to leaving the franchise in a New York Times interview in March. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” he said in the profile.

Chris has played Captain America since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and has become one of the most beloved heroes in the Avengers franchise. Talk of several key cast members retiring from the Marvel universe started following the release of Avengers: Infinity War in April, but those were put to rest when they began to film the fourth installment. Initially, Chris signed a six-picture deal with Marvel, but extended it to include the fourth Avengers movie, which he has revealed would be his last. In addition to three Captain America films and four Avengers films, Chris has made appearances as Captain America in Thor: The Dark World and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The fourth Avengers film, which is currently untitled, is set to hit theaters in 2019. Chris’s highly-anticipated spy thrilled film, The Red Sea Diving Resort, is due out in the end of 2018. Now begins the discussion of who will be the next Captain America! Any takers?