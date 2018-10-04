Squad 3 is on the scene! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 10 episode of ‘Chicago Fire,’ and Severide heads to a nasty car accident. He soon finds out that a kid is still inside the car that’s up in flames.

The Chicago Fire crew is back at it after that epic crossover event with all three shows. In HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE first look at the all-new Chicago Fire episode, airing Oct. 10, Severide and Squad 3 tackle a horrible car accident that leaves the vehicle in flames. Severide rushes to one of the hurt victims, who says that he has a son named Mason. Severide yells to his crew that another victim could still be inside the burning car.

Severide heads over to the flaming car to take a look, while Brett and Sylvie tend to the seriously injured father. After extinguishing the car fire, Cruz looks inside and sees the little boy’s arms that bruised and battered. The boy’s toy car is lying right there beside him. Are you on the edge of your seat yet? Now it’s time to initiate the rescue operation! According to the synopsis for the episode, “Severide gets wrapped up in a difficult situation following the rescue” of the child. We can hardly wait for the next episode!

During the Oct. 10 episode, Chief Boden becomes more skeptical of Assistant Deputy Commissioner Gorsch’s motives, and Foster is tasked with doling out some personal advice to Cruz. HollywoodLife got some EXCLUSIVE scoop from showrunner Derek Haas about what’s ahead after that game-changing crossover event. He teased that “love is in the air” for Cruz, while Stella’s choice to work past her oxygen limit will have “lasting ramifications.” Stella almost lost her life and her lung because of her decision. Chicago Fire season 7 airs Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. on NBC.