Grab your tissues! Tamar Braxton breaks down in tears while working things out with Traci in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 4 season finale of ‘Braxton Family Values.’ Watch now!

The Braxton sisters are finally dealing with their problems, and lots of tears are being shed. After an intense season of feuding, Tamar, 41, and Traci Braxton, 46, have a game-changing conversation in the Braxton Family Values season 6 finale. Tamar cries in front of her family, and life coach Iyanla Vanzant has to tell Tamar to breathe. “You gotta breathe because I want you to be able to do this and take care of yourself,” Iyanla advises Tamar. While choking back sobs, Tamar tells Traci, “Forgive me for not showing you compassion and sympathy when you really needed it.” The singer apologizes for not being the shoulder for Traci to cry on “wholeheartedly” during her difficult times.

Tamar continues, “I’m so sorry because I know you needed that.” Traci has something she wants to say to Tamar as well, “Forgive me for not being there for you, for not knowing you was hurting,” Traci says. “Forgive me.” Tamar says that she forgives her sister. “I love you so much,” Tamar cries. Tamar begs Traci to forgive her as well. Traci does just that. Their slate is clean now. Tamar and Traci can start fresh. This is a new beginning for them.

The entire Braxton family has come together to try and heal their broken relationships. It’s not just between Tamar and Traci. Other family members have been at odds over the course of the season. But it looks like things are finally getting back on track for all of the Braxtons. The finale will feature “shocking and surprising confession,” as well as “one sister’s admission she doesn’t like her sisters.” The Braxton Family Values season 6 finale airs Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.