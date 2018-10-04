Bill Clinton Looks Mesmerized By Christina Aguilera 1 Month After Checking Out Ariana Grande

For the second time in just over a month, Bill Clinton has been caught looking enthralled by a hot female pop star. First it was Ariana Grande, now he’s been pictured checking out Christina Aguilera.

Former President Bill Clinton was roundly trolled for checking out Ariana Grande‘s backside at Aretha Franklin‘s Aug. 31 funeral. Now he’s showing that his enraptured attention isn’t limited to the 25-year-old songbird. The 72-year-old attended Christina Aguilera‘s Oct. 3 show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall along with wife Hillary Clinton, 70, and he looked pretty excited to be there. Bill was pictured looking up at the stage while Xtina, 37, was belting out her hits with a big grin and super attentive eyes.

Unlike at the Queen of Soul’s funeral where Bill was seated on a dais along with other speakers behind Ariana, this time he was in the audience alongside his wife. The former first couple arrived five minutes before showtime to rapturous applause from the audience. They were accompanied to their seats by Secret Service agents to it was pretty hard not to notice them.

While the rest of the crowd was on their feet for the performance, Bill and Hillary remained seated. They didn’t even get up when Lil Kim appeared so she could resurrect “Lady Marmalade” with Xtina. That didn’t temper our 42nd President’s attention as he looked up at Christina onstage in delight. Then again maybe he was just really into the set she was performing when photographed, which one fan described on Twitter as a group of songs that “emphasized empowerment and inclusivity – ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ ‘Fighter,’ ‘Fall In Line,’ ‘Beautiful’ – proved to be a pretty moving experience.”

Hillary brought along her close confidant and former 2016 presidential campaign adviser Huma Abedin. The 42-year-old wore a message shirt that read “November is coming,” reminding everyone that the 2018 mid-term elections could help flip either the House or Senate Democrat. That would be a huge blow to President Donald Trump, 72, who has been using the Republican majority in both chambers to ram through legislation of his wishes. Christina was a big Hillary supporter in her unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid and posed backstage with Bill and Hill during her meet and greet session.