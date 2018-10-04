Ben Affleck Breaks Silence After 40 Days In Rehab: ‘I’m Fighting For Myself & My Family’

After being spotted out and about with his children and ex-wife, Ben Affleck has opened up about his battle with addiction and time in rehab.

It has been a difficult few months for Ben Affleck, who went to rehab for his battle with the bottle on Aug. 22 after a staged intervention by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Batman actor spoke out for the first time about his stint in rehab by posting a lengthy statement on Instagram. “This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he wrote. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment,” Ben continued. “It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.” He finished the statement, writing, “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.” Wow.

Ben went to rehab shortly after his break-up with longtime girlfriend Lindsay Shookus. In the days leading up to Jen’s intervention, the star was spotted out and about with Playboy model Shauna Sexton, 22, and she has reportedly visited him several times in rehab. Recently, a source close to Ben praised the work he has been doing during his rehab stay. “Ben is doing amazing right now,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “He’s responding to treatment really well. He’s putting his heart and soul into getting better again and banishing his demons.”