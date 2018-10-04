Angelina Jolie Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’ With Life 2 Years After Brad Pitt Split: She ‘Misses’ Having His Help

Juggling six kids and a busy movie career is proving overwhelming for Angelina Jolie. We’ve got details on how she misses having ex Brad Pitt’s help in parenting their brood.

Sometimes one has to be careful what they wish for. When Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, split in Sept. of 2016, she demanded and got full custody of their kids. The actor has limited time with their six children and when he does get to see them a court ordered monitor is present. That means Angelina has been a single parent to children ranging from age 17 to 10 ad she’s found it to be a completely overwhelming experience, especially combined with her busy movie career.

“Angelina is an emotional roller coaster after her divorce from Brad. One week she feels completely over him and the next week she genuinely misses the father of her children. She is desperately trying to keep it all together as she raises the kids, and continues to work on her career,” a source close to the Maleficent actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She never imagined she would be in her 40’s with three failed marriages and a single parent to 6 kids. She often fights back feeling overwhelmed with her life and all of her daily responsibilities. It was a lot easier when she had Brad’s help daily and so she misses him dearly right now. Even though the divorce was her choice, she has a hard time not being mad at him for no longer being around,” our insider adds.

In the year after she filed for divorce from Brad, Angelina took time away from Hollywood to focus on her children and fight an initially very public and nasty battle to keep him from seeing their kids. But in 2018 she’s finally resurrected her movie career, moving to London for the summer to film the sequel to Maleficent. She’s now in LA filming the fantasy Come Away where she plays the mother of Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland. Yet she still squeezes in time to take her children on trips to the movies, toy stores and other outings.

It’s got to be a tough life to balance, but Angelina has been going to great lengths to keep Brad from his kids. It became so bad that a judge told her she was risking her primary custody in June. He told the actress that “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship,” with their dad. He then gave Brad more time with the children over the summer.