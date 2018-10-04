Amber Heard Fires Back After Johnny Depp Denies Abusing Her: ‘His Statements Are Entirely Untrue’

Amber Heard isn’t staying quiet in light of Johnny Depp’s ‘outrageous’ interview where he denied claims that he allegedly abused her during their marriage. She’s firing back and you can see her full statement here!

Amber Heard, 32, has a fiery response to her ex, Johnny Depp, 55, after her denied physically abusing her in a recent interview. A statement from the actress’ attorney in response to Depp, who denied the abuse allegations in a British GQ profile, claimed: “It is outrageous that GQ never spoke to any of the multiple witnesses to Mr. Depp’s physical abuse of Ms. Heard prior to publishing its article. If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realized that his statements are entirely untrue. Mr. Depp has blatantly disregarded the parties’ confidentiality agreement and yet has refused to allow Ms. Heard to respond to his baseless allegations, despite repeated requests that she be allowed to do so.”

The statement added, “Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion.” As previously reported, Heard filed for divorce in 2016. Soon after, video footage was of Depp allegedly throwing a wine glass at Heard surfaced; As well as a report claiming Depp threw and iPhone at Heard’s face. The report also included a photo of Heard with a bruised face. Depp’s camp later denied the report.

In the interview, published October 3, Depp said that the allegations against him have turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in Holly­wood. “The thing that hurt me is being presented as something that you’re really as far away from as you could possibly get,” the actor told the mag. “To harm someone you love? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me. So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know?… I ain’t going to get into a pi–ing contest with someone about it. Spit out what you need to spit out and, you know, my attorneys will take care of the rest. I never went out and spoke about the s–t.”

Heard filed for divorce in 2016, and they settled in 2017, with Depp agreeing to pay an estimated $7 million, which Heard donated to charity. The now exes married in February 2015 after they met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary.