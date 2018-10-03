Orlando Bloom Preparing For Future With Katy Perry: Will He Propose Soon?

Are Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry headed toward an engagement? A new report claims they have been ‘talking about the future.’

The summer of engagements is behind us, but there might be a belated addition to the slew of newly engaged celebrity couples: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry! The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 41, has reportedly been thinking about “the future” and it’s entirely possible that it will include Perry, 33. “He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They seem very happy,” a friend of Bloom’s told People, adding, “Orlando would never date anyone like this if he wasn’t very serious.”

But if you’re holding your breath for a proposal, you may need to wait just a bit longer. “He doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” the pal said. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful.” It also looks like the “Roar” hitmaker feels similarly. “Katy is quite taken with Orlando. It’s just the way she looks at him. They seem like partners,” a source close to Perry told the magazine.

The couple – who took some “loving space” from their relationship in Feb. 2017 after a year of dating – have been going strong over the past 10 months after being photographed in the Maldives together in January. It turns out that their split was a great decision for the pair. “This has been an amazing year for the relationship,” a source told the outlet. “It’s like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point.”

Bloom and Perry recently reached a different milestone in their relationship when they walked their first red carpet together as a couple. The two stars attended the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Sept. 26 where they were “inseparable” an insider told People. “They were enjoying the moment, laughing and touching one another. They never stopped holding hands and seemed very much a couple in love.”