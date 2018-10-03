‘When We All Vote’: Young Americans Vow To Demand Respect By Voting In Midterms –Watch

Are you registered to vote? Are you planning to vote in the Nov. 6, midterm elections. If you haven’t gotten it together yet, then watch ‘When We All Vote’s’ new video, get inspired, and get registered to vote!

Guess what? Time is running out to get registered to vote before the Nov. 6 midterm elections, if you haven’t already. But don’t worry – there’s still a chance, though several states close registration in the next week, you can click here to find your state’s cut off date. With so many critical issues facing the nation, from whether Brett Kavanaugh will be nominated to the Supreme Court, to school shootings, to immigration and children still being held in detention centers in the desert by the Trump administration, to the potential loss of legal abortion – there are tons of reasons for your voice to be heard!

Want even more inspiration? Watch our partner, the “When We All Vote” campaign’s smart and catchy video above. “When We All Vote” is an organization co-founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama, and is dedicated to getting Americans registered to vote. Young Americans like Sterling Elliot, 19, From Newport News, VA, who is a concert cellist and second-year student at Juilliard who plays cello throughout the video. He appears alongside Tori Streitmatter, 24, from Sparland, IL who comes from a farming family and who currently works with an organization that provides resources to the agricultural community. They are joined by a number of others who recite the words to Aretha Franklin‘s iconic hit, “Respect.” The message is loud and clear – American youth are demanding RESPECT, and it’s time to get that by voting!

Mrs. Obama is crisscrossing the country, spreading the message to vote ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections, and on Sept. 23, she led a Las Vegas rally for 3,000 people, telling the crowd some shocking statistics. “In presidential elections, only about half of eligible people bother to vote,” she said. “That’s in a presidential election. In midterm elections, like the one coming up in November, when no one is running for president, the turnout is even lower. That’s where we are. And right now, one in five eligible people in this country are not even registered to vote.”

Comedian, writer, and producer, Keegan Michael-Key, also fired up the Las Vegas rally and later told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about what a privilege it is to vote. “You’re allowed to complain if you do vote, but you can’t complain about anything if you don’t,” the 47-year-old said. “You get the leaders that you don’t vote for, if you live a life of ‘bystanderism’… You get what you deserve if you don’t care about this very important part of the democratic process, then everything falls apart.”

Shonda Rhimes, echoed the former First Lady and Keegan’s sentiments when she gave an inspiring speech at the “When We All Vote” rally in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. “It is quite clear if you want your voice to be heard, if you want your face to be represented, then you have to get involved,” Shonda told the crowd. “You have to be a citizen, you have to vote. You do not want anyone else determining the course of your future… Every election counts, we can’t sit back and do nothing. Not one of us can.” So don’t you sit back and do nothing. Register to vote now, you can do so below!

There is still time to register and if you need more information on where to do so, we’ve compiled a list of the registration deadlines for each state, and we even provide you with the information on where to download the registration forms. Do not miss this important moment in America’s history, and demand your R-E-S-P-E-C-T !