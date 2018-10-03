Wendy Williams Warns Kim K To Divorce Kanye After He Goes Off Meds: He’s A ‘Danger’

Wendy Williams sent a strict warning to Kim Kardashian to get out of her marriage, after Kanye West revealed he’s off his medication(s)! Wendy thinks Ye is a ‘danger’ to Kim, himself AND even their 3 children!

Wendy Williams, 54, feels terrible for Kim Kardashian, 37, after Kanye West, 41, went on yet another controversial rant during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, September 29. The rapper recently admitted that he’s completely off his medication(s), following his 2016 mental issues. And now, Wendy thinks it’s time for Kim to get out of their marriage. “Here’s the problem — The problem is Kim. I feel very sorry for Kim. You could say what you want about her… but I feel bad for her,” Wendy told her studio audience on October 3.

Wendy went on to warn Kim, “if you’re going to stay married to this man (which I wouldn’t)… here’s what you need to do, you need to crunch up those meds in his Cherrios, make sure he gets the meds!” The outspoken talk show host continued: “First of all, he’s dangerous to himself, he’s dangerous to her. They’ve got three children, God only knows what he might do to the children. I’m saying, he loves his children, but, you know, if he’s off his meds, I would divorce him… Don’t let him take the joy out of your face, Kim. It’s bad enough we can hardly see you smile anymore.”

Ye has been the (mostly negative) talk of the internet since his appearance on SNL. At the end of his performance, the rapper gave a politically-focused speech, part of which was cut short from the broadcast. However, online videos show audience members booing him as he went off-script, speaking off his “Make America Great Again” hat, among other controversial topics. Ye took to Twitter where he posted a photo of himself (in his ‘MAGA’ hat), where he captioned the photo: “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

Even after all of that, Kim still publicly supported Ye. She posted an adorable photo of herself and Ye on Instagram with the caption, “We Got Love,” along with two heart emojis. In the pic, the reality star can be seen gazing at her husband, while he flashes a huge smile for the camera.