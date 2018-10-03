Tiny Cried Tears Of Joy When She Heard T.I.’s New Album — Why She Feels It’s A Love Letter To Her

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was beyond touched when she heard hubby T.I.’s emotional album ‘Dime Trap’ and she’s relieved he used some of the tracks to take responsibility for his wrongdoing.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, is absolutely in love with T.I.‘s new album Dime Trap and since a majority of the honest tracks are about the ups and downs of their marriage, she couldn’t help but be brought to tears when she heard the emotional masterpiece. “Tiny is absolutely blown away by how great T.I.’s whole Dime Trap album is, she feels like it’s his best one yet,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s a very meaningful album for her because he finally takes responsibility for all the mistakes he’s made with her. T.I. can be very stubborn. To have him take responsibility for his mistakes so publicly is beyond anything she ever thought would happen.”

Dime Trap won’t officially be released until Oct. 5 but Tiny is already taking in the thrill of hearing T.I.’s feelings in the lyrics. “Tiny feels like T.I.’s whole album is a love letter to her, she cried tears of joy and relief when he first played it for her,” the friend continued. “She thought she couldn’t fall any more in love with him than she already is but after she heard Dime Trap she fell even harder for T.I. It’s such a turn on for her to see how much he’s grown as a man and as a husband. She’s been on cloud nine ever since she heard the album and she truly feels like it’s healed their marriage better than any therapy session ever could. After he played it for her, they ended up making love right there in the recording studio, they couldn’t help themselves.”

T.I.’s song, “The Amazing Mr. F**k Up!”, which is included on the new album, was released on Oct. 2 and it gave us an incredible sneak peek into what we can expect from the rapper. In the song, T.I. raps about the headline-making incident that involved him slapping Asia’h Epperson‘s behind in a leaked video and admitted that the action probably wasn’t the best thing to do to Tiny since she has remained by his side.

We’ve reached out to Tiny and T.I.’s reps for comment but have yet to hear a response.