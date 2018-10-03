Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Finally Make Red Carpet Debut After 2 Years Together — See Sweet Pic

First comes love, then comes bending the knee, and then, you make your red carpet debut! Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are officially red carpet official and we have the cute pic to prove it!

After 2 years of dating and one year of being engaged, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their love to the red carpet! The pair made their red carpet debut last night, Oct. 2, in the City of Love, Paris. Sophie and Joe cuddled up on the carpet while posing for photos at the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The couple clearly coordinated their looks, with Sophie in a grey skirt and velvet top tied at the waist, and Joe in a grey suit and black shirt. Both were rocking Louis Vuitton, of course. Sophie and Joe continued the love fest inside the event, where the Game of Thrones actress shared a picture of Joe kissing her on the cheek with the caption, “With my love in Paris.” Aww!

Earlier that day, Joe and Sophie were all over each other’s Instagram stories, and Sophie even documented her beau eating an unusual breakfast. “Mango in porridge. That is blasphemy. Revolting. Disgusting. No. No!” she said while zooming in on Joe’s meal. She also sipped tea in selfie mode while taking on some controversial topics, like declaring Chandler is the hottest in Friends. “And that’s the tea!” Sophie said, and took a sip of her tea. She is so cool, we can’t get over it.

Of course, Joe and Sophie were engaged in November 2017, after a year of dating. But, it doesn’t seem like they’re racing to the alter, as Sophie told Marie Claire in April, “It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person.” She added, “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.” We’re even hearing that Joe’s newly engaged brother, Nick Jonas, and his fiancé Priyanka Chopra may beat them down the aisle! Well, because Sophie is the coolest, she doesn’t mind at all and she and Joe have “very graciously offered to let Priyanka and Nick have wedding priority for planning and scheduling.” Brotherly love!