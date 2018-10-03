Why Scott Disick’s ‘Monitoring’ Kourtney Kardashian’s Romance With 20-Year-Old Luka Sabbat

Scott Disick is making sure to keep track of the men in Kourtney Kardashian’s romantic life and her new relationship with Luka Sabbat is on his radar for a very good reason.

Scott Disick, 35, has been closely following his 39-year-old ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s new relationship with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat and he’s doing it all for his kids. Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, understands that any man Kourtney gets close to will be part of his children’s lives and as a protective father, he wants to make sure they’ll be in good hands. “Scott is monitoring it all because if it gets serious, then that means Luka gets closer to the kids,” a source close to Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to make sure he isn’t a jerk because the last thing Scott wants is Luka to be a bad father figure. He wants to make sure Luka’s intentions are pure.”

Although Kourtney and Luka’s relationship is still new, we can understand why Scott would feel the way he does. It seems like he was careful in making sure his own relationship with Sofia Richie, 20, was serious before she was seen out and about with him and his kids so it’s only natural he’d feel the same about Luka. Kourtney’s new beau hasn’t been seen around her kids yet but the new lovebirds have been enjoying some cozy time alone on a few dates in the last few weeks.