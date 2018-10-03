Rihanna Puts Legs & Major Cleavage On Display In Teeny Snakeskin Dress — Sexy New Pics

Another day, another bombshell Rihanna look! This time, the singer attended a Fenty Beauty event in Australia wearing an itsy-bitsy snakeskin dress, which showed off all her best assets!

Rihanna has been slaying the style game lately! Following her recent trip to Dubai, RiRi headed Down Under, where she launched her Fenty Beauty Brand at an exclusive party in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 2. For the event, Rihanna put her toned legs on display by wearing a very short silver dress, which featured a snakeskin pattern. The strapless ensemble also allowed her to reveal some major cleavage, and she struck fierce poses to show off the look. Oh, and yes — she paired it with a matching snakeskin bucket hat, purse and heels. Yep, she did THAT!

Over the last week, Rihanna has been slaying in outfit after outfit, as she’s been bringing her Fenty Beauty collection around the globe. For the last several months, Rihanna has focused on building her Fenty brand, which also includes a sexy lingerie collection. The line even had a whole runway show that closed out New York Fashion Week! Music seems to be put on the back-burner a bit as she keeps her attention on Fenty, but hopefully 2019 will bring new tunes that fans have been waiting for.

Interestingly, Rihanna’s man, Hassan Jameel, has been M.I.A. for her promotional tour, and the two have kept very low key about their relationship since they were first spotted making out in June 2017. In fact, they’re so secretive, that it’s not even confirmed if they’re still together!

As for Rihanna’s ex, Chris Brown — HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that he’s been keeping tab on her sexy photos…and it has him REALLY missing her. “Chris can not get over Rihanna, even after all these years,” a source close to the singer confirmed. “He thinks Rihanna keeps looking sexier, which makes it impossible for him to get over her.”