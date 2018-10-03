Rihanna Teases Holiday Makeup Launches With Gorgeous Eye Look — New Pics

It’s only October but we’re in the holiday spirit thanks to Bad Gal RiRi! She just showed off a major palette from her holiday Fenty Beauty collection and it’s amazing!

Ice queen! Rihanna, 30, is modeling her new Chill Owt Collection from her own beauty line, Fenty Beauty, and it’s everything! She posted the sneak peek on Instagram on Oct. 3, before the official launch on Oct. 12. She’s showcasing the Killawatt Foil Palette which contains SEVEN new highlighter shades that look amazing on everyone. It’s a cream-to-powder formula that melts into skin! You can obviously use on your cheekbones as a traditional highlighter, or play like RiRi, and use them as eyeshadows, lip toppers and more! The possibilities are endless!

This new palette was revealed just after her #STUNNAWEEK, where she released four new shades of her iconic Stunna Lip Paint. The lip color was first launched with only a true red, that was seriously flattering and amazing on all skin tones (and won a 2018 HollywoodLife Beauty Award!), but now the long-wearing formula is also available in a chocolate brown (called Unveil), a rosy mauve (Uncuffed), a peachy nude (Unbutton), and a smooth black (Uninvited).

Rihanna has been her Fenty Beauty line all over the world this fall. She’s been to Dubai, Singapore and Sydney in just the past few days! She’s worn super sexy outfits at each appearance, showing off her cleavage and toned abs. She looks more and more amazing every time we see her!