Katy Perry & More Stars & Voters Mock Presidential Alert: ‘Who Gave This Dude My Number?’

It’s the Halloween season, so behold the ultimate terror: Donald Trump texting your phone! The first ‘Presidential Alert’ arrived and stars like Xzibit, Katy Perry and more reacted by asking – can they block this guy?

“THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” So read the first Presidential Alert, the mass message sent to everyone in the United States at 2:18 PM ET. The message was sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but the words “presidential” made it seem like Donald Trump, 72, was personally texting every citizen. “Who gave this dude my phone number!??!!” Xzibit, 44, asked, summing up a sentiment from a lot of people who were irritated that the divisive president had a way to directly contact them.

“*BLOCKS*” Katy Perry, 33, said, and Spencer Pratt, 35, also asked if he could “block this contact.” “Oh my,” George Takei, 81, said. “A ‘Presidential Alert’ emergency I thought that was the entire Trump presidency.” Other stars, like Jimmy Kimmel, 50, showed what they thought the next Presidential Alert would be. “Did anyone else get this?” the late-night host asked, showing an alert reading “WITCH HUNT, CROOKED HILLARY, NO COLLUSION, CONFIRM KAVANAUGH, #MAGA”.

“Guys, the president is speaking,” Iliza Shlesinger, 35, said, showing an alert — “Presidential Alert:: THE McRIB is Back!” — that captured the president’s love for fast food. “UGH…NOT AGAIN,” Kathy Griffin, 57, tweeted, showing an alert that read, “FAILED COMIC KATHY GRIFFIN IS TRYING TO DESTROY A GREAT MAN, BRETT KAVANAUGH! LOSS OF CITIZENSHIP OR EMMY AWARDS?” Perhaps the best response goes to the face that inspired Michael Myers himself, William Shatner, 87. “Do they know I’m Canadian?” he asked. Perhaps Justin Trudeau will issue a Prime Minister Alert next? A lot of people made the same Pretty Little Liars joke, showing the stars of the film all looking at their phones. “When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any times.”

When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018

Despite being dubbed a “presidential alert,” these messages will not be coming from Trump or any other president, according to ABC News. These messages, according to FEMA, are necessary to reach all Americans during a major emergency – say, like a terrorist attack or a massive disaster. Any text that a person gets from a “Presidential Alert” will also go through various government agencies. It’s not like Trump is going to send off a #MAGA in the middle night.

“I don’t want this,” Alyssa Milano, 45, tweeted on Sept. 15, after FEMA announced it was going to test the alert. “How do we opt out, @fema? I know Trump isn’t big on consent but I don’t consent to this.” Similarly, a lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York, claiming that the message is “tantamount to hijacking private property for the purpose of planting a government-controlled loudspeaker in the home and on the person of every American.”