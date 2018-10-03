Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore Cradle Matching Baby Bumps At Premiere Party — Cute Pic

Double the cuteness! These pregnant ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ stars showed off their budding bellies on the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ red carpet. See for yourself!

Porsha Williams, 37, and Kenya Moore, 47, are both expecting — and they proved it with the most adorable pregnancy pics at the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season three premiere. Both of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were glowing in skintight black outfits that showed off their budding bellies. Kenya wore a fringe dress that hugged her baby bump, while Porsha sported dark jeans and a blazer. And as if they didn’t look adorable enough on the red carpet, they posed for a photo together afterwards, cradling their bellies with big smiles on their faces. We could barely handle the cuteness — take a look!

Both of these lovely ladies are expecting a child for the very first time, but while Kenya announced her pregnancy way back in April, Porsha just broke the news in September. So why the long wait? Porsha may have been pumped to be pregnant with her boyfriend — and now fiancee — Dennis McKinley‘s baby, but a previous miscarriage reportedly had her worried about spilling the beans too soon. “She was very afraid,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was incredibly traumatized by the miscarriage she had so she really just had to take all the steps to keep this a secret until she felt confident the pregnancy would go to full term. She’s into her second trimester now and everything is going so good, she felt like it was safe to share.”

Kenya has had sort of the opposite problem. She opened up to her fans about her pregnancy early on, but people keep speculating that her baby bump is fake. No matter how many skintight dresses she sports or ultrasound videos she shares, some still believe she’s pulling their legs.

Fans will have to believe Kenya when her baby is born! We’re just hoping that she and Porsha recreate this adorable baby bump pic with their little ones in their arms. How precious would that be?