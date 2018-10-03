Offset Would Be Crushed If Cardi B Goes To Prison: It’d Be ‘Heartbreaking’

Although Offset was last seen comforting Cardi B after she turned herself into the NYPD on Oct. 1, he’s now ‘nervous’ for his wife. And not just because of her possible jail time, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

Offset, 26, is worried about other consequences Cardi B’s temper could face besides possible time behind bars. After the “I Like It” singer turned herself in to the New York Police Department on Oct. 1 for allegedly organizing an attack against two bartenders in August, she now faces up to one year in jail, according to our attorney sources. But Offset’s not sweating over his 25-year-old wife, whom he wedded in 2017, being incarcerated. “Offset is trying not to worry about Cardi’s pending legal troubles,” a hip hop insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He feels confident in their team of attorneys and does not think Cardi will ever see the inside of a jail cell.”

Still, the Migos member is dreading the possibility of Cardi being sent away. “Offset would be crushed it Cardi was taken away from him,” our insider continues. “He does not even want to think about something heartbreaking like Cardi being found guilty and losing her freedom or being taken away from him and their baby.” Cardi just gave birth to their child Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, which is what Offset finds the most concerning amidst this legal fiasco! “Offset is beginning to have real fears about Cardi’s anger management issues. He wishes she could find a better way to deal with her hot temper,” our insider spills. “The same thing that attracted Offset to Cardi, her wild personality, now makes him nervous because she is also the mother of his baby. He hopes she can learn a healthier way to deal with her passionate outbursts before she does something they will both regret.”

So, what set Cardi’s temper off at the scene of the alleged crime at Angels Strip Club in Queens, New York? The “Bodak Yellow” rapper reportedly ordered the attack against bartenders Jade and Baddie Gi because of rumors that Jade slept with Offset, who was performing at the club the night of the incident, TMZ reported. Cardi had her entourage come at the bartenders with “bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device,” the outlet further claimed. Cardi initially denied her involvement in the attack before turning herself in.

Cardi is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29, according to CNN. And the NYPD shared the following statement, detailing what the performer is facing: “Cardi B received a desk appearance for reckless assault, misdemeanor offensive, and she’s released to the 109 Precinct. She was given a desk appearance ticket and she’s going to appear at a later date and the charges were for assault and reckless endangerment. She’s been released and wasn’t put through the system.”