Mischa Barton Joins ‘The Hills’ Reboot — Her Reality TV Debut

Mischa Barton, 32, is returning to the small screen! The actress will make her reality television debut in the The Hills reboot, a source has confirmed to People. The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August 2018, when most of the cast reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Stars already confirmed to return to the hit show include OG cast members, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado.

The reboot will follow most of the original members’ personal lives and careers after their claim to fame from their MTV debuts. Their children and friends, as well as some new faces will all be featured on the show, which will take place in Los Angeles. The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere in 2019.

Noticeable absences from the reboot include the show’s original main stars, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Conrad has since been focused on her husband, William Tell and their son, Liam, as well as her businesses and clothing line. As for Cavallari? — While the mother of three is doing the same, she is consumed with her own show, Very Cavallari, on the E! network.

Mischa has yet to confirm the news herself. As you may know, the actress, herself, did not appear on the original series, which aired for six seasons from 2006-2010. However, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t tied to the show one way or another. At age 17, Mischa rose to fame after starring as Marissa Cooper on Fox’s The O.C.. The show, which premiered in 2003, actually inspired MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, a show that later spun off into The Hills.

