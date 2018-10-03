Melania Trump Finally Abandons Heels For $50 Zara Flats Touring Former Slave Trade Site in Ghana

Contrary to the pricey designer outfit worn for her arrival to Africa, Melania Trump kept it more casual on day two, in a pair of budget-friendly flats.

Melania Trump, 48, is nixing her luxurious designer stilettos in favor of some fast fashion footwear. Zara may be the go-to retailer for millennials ballin’ on a budget, but apparently the First Lady has no problem wearing the brand as well. For the second day of her solo trip to Ghana, Melania opted to rock a pair of flats from the affordable brand, in lieu of her pricey pumps. With the shoes retailing at a cool $50, is FLOTUS trying to take on a more practical style?

The budget-friendly fashion choice was made during an appearance to the Cape Coast Castle on West Africa’s Gold Coast. Sure, the First Lady may have kept it low-key with her footwear option, but the rest of her ensemble featured a slightly higher price tag. Melania wore a $595 Veronica Beard jacket, which she paired with a pair of fitted J Brand trousers. The best part of all? This was a recycled outfit. Yep, Donald Trump’s wife wasn’t afraid to revisit a past outfit, first worn back in September of 2017!

It’s ironic that Melania was all smiles as she made her appearance at what was once a slave trade side, considering that her husband has shared some pretty controversial thoughts on a number of African countries. You may remember that the president reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as a while, “sh*t hole countries” in January of 2018. Despite this, while speaking about her experience on Wednesday, the first lady said she was “very emotional” during her visit to the historic site, and described it as something she would “never forget.”

One day before, when first arriving to the Ghana on Oct. 2, FLOTUS wore a red and white striped Celine dress as she landed. This ensemble however, wasn’t quite so affordable. (A similar dress can be found online for $2,300.) She paired the look with white Manolo Blahnik stilettos, that cost approximately $625. Sure, Melania knelt down to tightly hug children who met her at the plane, but with such steep price tag items on her body, maybe, she isn’t able to level with Ghana’s residents after all.