Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Pack On The PDA On Latest Royal Visit – See Cute Pics

Here they go again! Meghan and Harry may have been visiting Sussex locals on Oct. 3, but they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other while. Take a look!

Royal couples tend to keep their PDA on the down low, but that didn’t stop Meghan Markle, 37, and Prince Harry, 34, from holding hands during their first visit to Sussex. The adorable couple, who tied the knot in May, barely let go of each other, so it’s safe to say that their honeymoon phase is still in session. Too cute! They had their fingers linked as they walked around greeting locals, and when they sat down on a couch at the Joff Youth Centre. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also couldn’t stop smiling. How cute are they?

But not only did they look adorable all cuddled up together, but they looked so stylish on their own as well. As she greeted kids and dogs alike, Meghan wore a chic blouse tucked into a tight leather skirt, topping the stunning look with a tan coat. Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun with pieces framing her face, which is exactly how it looked at her wedding reception. What a great blast from the past! Her husband looked just as great as his gorgeous wife in a gray suit and white button-down. Name a more attractive couple — we dare you!

Meghan and Harry always look so happy together, and this isn’t the first time that they’ve packed on the PDA! Who could forget the time they kissed on the lips at a polo match, or when she accidentally called him “my love?”

Technically, the Duke and Duchess don’t ever show any PDA in front of Queen Elizabeth, but here’s to hoping they keep showing it to us! Their hand-holding is just too cute.