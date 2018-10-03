See Pics
Meghan Markle Breaks Royal Tradition In Sexy Leather Skirt & Hair Falling Out Of Bun With Prince Harry

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, centre, accompanied by Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland walk to attend a reception at Kensington Palace, in London, Thursday Sept. 20, 2018. Markle was joined by her mother for the launch of a cookbook aimed at raising money for victims of the Grenfell fire. Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, hosted the reception beside her mother, Doria Ragland, to support the cookbook called “Together.” (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP) View Gallery View Gallery 101 Photos.
Royal duties continue for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! The lovebirds took a trip to Sussex on Oct. 3, and Meghan looked absolutely stunning in her tight leather skirt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex…are in Sussex! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a visit to their namesake city on Oct. 3, where they visited with children from the Westbourne House School. Meghan’s style for the visit was quite untraditional of a royal, as she wore a tight, green leather skirt, which fell to her knees. She paired the look with a button down tucked in, along with nude heels and a beige coat. Her hair looked quite natural, as well, with her bangs falling out of her loose bun. Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper as ever in his gray suit!

Meghan was all smiles as she and her husband greeted dozens of children at the school, and looked completely unbothered by the continued drama with her family. The former Suits actress’ family has been the center of media attention since before her wedding to Prince Harry in May, when her half-sister, Samantha, urged their father to get paid for staged photos and talk about the royal family in interviews. Samantha has been publicly slamming her sister for not inviting her to the wedding for months, and last week, she arrived in London to attempt to arrange a one-on-one meeting with Meghan.

The meeting has yet to happen, but Samantha did appear on a U.K. talk show to finally apologize to her sister. “So much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” Samantha admitted. “I think everybody was hurt not being included or invited to the wedding.” She later added, “Moving forward, I apologize and wish things could be different.”

However, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that Meghan does not believe Samantha’s apology, and has no desire to see her. Harry and Meghan are quite busy with their royal duties in the upcoming weeks, so this family feud may not get resolved any time soon!