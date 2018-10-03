Meek Mill: Fans Think His Cryptic Message Is A Clap Back to Nicki Minaj Abuse Claims

Meek Mill posted a defensive quote to Instagram right after his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj detailed her heartbreaking claims of abuse on Oct. 2. Fans are suspicious!

Meek Mill, 31, acted fast. Many fans are not finding it a coincidence that the rapper reposted a quote from a narcissist and sociopath awareness account right after Nicki Minaj, 35, detailed her shocking account of abuse during a relationship with an unnamed man. Nicki, Meek’s ex of two years, shared her tragic story in teaser clips for her upcoming Queen: The Documentary on Oct. 2. But the “Barbie Dreams” rapper’s former beau didn’t seem to notice the timing of his post! “When cornered, they’ll lash out by claiming that THEY are the real victim. Their story will detail your drinking problem, depression, jealousy, low self-esteem, financial woes, etc., thereby, gaining the sympathy of their fan club,” the quote on Meek’s feed began. “Meanwhile, YOU will be isolated & confused while this aggressive campaign transpires. And when you emerge, the trap will have been set.”

Twitter fans were quick to connect the supposed dots. Some were on Meek’s side. “Nicki Minaj is trying to blame Meek Mill of being abusive toward her. This seems really weird that she would bring this matter up now that Meek Mill is about to collaborate with Cardi B. Meek Mill responded by saying that Minaj is a narcissist & she always try to play the victim,” one fan tweeted on Oct. 3, referring to Meek’s recent song collaboration with Nicki’s nemesis, Cardi B, 25. However, Meek’s rep confirmed to HollywoodLife that the new track will not be a “diss track.” Another fan joined the speculation, tweeting, “Meek Mill is still hurt that Nicki Minaj left him & moved onto another man.” But another fan was Team Nicki, in a tweet you can see below!

Recall that Meek didn’t sound too happy after his relationship ended with Nicki, which she confirmed in January of 2017. “I always wanted Nicki my whole life … I bagged that,” he said on Philadephia’s Power 99 in July of 2017. “Of course breaking up with anybody you love is a loss, period.” And a report has come forward that Meek’s deleted Instagram post was not about Nicki! “There’s no correlation between Nicki’s documentary snippet and Meek’s Instagram post,” a TooFab source claimed on Oct. 3. Recall that barely two months ago, Nicki said her and Meek were “cool these days” during a radio interview with Hot 97, as we’ve told you on Aug. 15. “He’s really tried to be the bigger person and he’s come out and said ‘I know I didn’t really do right’ and ‘you stood by me’ and ‘you were good to me’,” Nicki had said of Meek.

Nicki Minaj: I saw my mom getting abused and i said that would never happen to me but i was still put in that situation Meek Mill: you weren’t abused lol, you are a narcissist and a sociopath. I’m the real victim here😤 — Barbie’s Ken👩🏾‍🎤🦄 (@tyriq_elite) October 3, 2018

Nicki also opened up about her sad past of witnessing domestic abuse in her home growing up. “And I vowed….that’s why I’m like…maybe some people would describe me as abrasive or bitchy or whatever because I vowed from that age no man would ever abuse me, call me out by my name or treat me like that,” Nicki said in one of the Instagram clips. “And then all of the sudden, that was my life.”