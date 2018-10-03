Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried & More Stars Celebrate ‘Mean Girls Day’ & Totally Make Fetch Happen

Regina George may have said Gretchen could never make fetch happen, but this Mean Girls Day, fetch happened. See how Lindsay Lohan & more are celebrating!

Happy Mean Girls Day, betches! Yup, it’s October 3rd, and you know what happened on October 3rd, right? Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was in Calc class, and she said it was October 3rd, thus creating the national holiday we celebrate yearly by wearing pink and screaming ‘YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US’ as many times as we so desire. Of course, the stars of the cult classic film Mean Girls are celebrating today with some Instagram posts that will make you feel like you ate a cake out of rainbows and butterflies.

Lindsay Lohan took to the ‘gram to recreate her iconic moment with Aaron Samuels, but with a fill-in for the OG character. “On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was,” the guy says. “October 3rd,” Lilo replied, like she was still in the character of Cady Heron! Trippy! She also captioned the cute video “#OnWednesdaysWeWearPink.” Then, Amanda Seyfriend proved she ain’t no Plastic and is actually an amazing friend by posting about Jonathan Bennett (AKA Aaron Samuels) and his new cookbook, The Burn Cookbook! “It’s October 3rd #OnWednesdaysWeWearPink,” Amanda, who once played the dumb blonde Karen in the film, wrote.

Lacy Chabert, whose hair used to be so big because it was full of secrets, gave a BTS look at her wardrobe for the day and it was, of course, pink! “I rarely get to put on this color. Thank you to my costume designer for knowing what day it is! #MeanGirlsDay,” the actress wrote. Rajiv Surendra, who played the epic Kevin G, shared his insane art skills with chalk and drew October 3rd in an short video clip. Why was he in the Mathletes? He should’ve been an art freak… Missed opportunity. Sadly, dear old Regina George never got with the times and doesn’t have an Instagram. What a loser. JK, we love you Rachel McAdams!

Let’s not forget the cast of Mean Girls on Broadway, who have been celebrating the big day with several brands and restaurants throughout NYC, such as alice + olivia and Dylan’s Candy Bar! Oh, and for the people who didn’t join in on the fun of October 3rd? Yeah, they’re in the book. Happy Mean Girls Day!