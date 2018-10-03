Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In Teeny Bikini 8 Mos. After Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner’s bun in the oven has turned into rock hard abs! See the new mama show off her flat tummy in a bandeau-style bikini while vacationing in Miami with daughter Stormi on Oct. 2.

It hasn’t even been a year since Kylie Jenner, 21, gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1. Eight months later and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO went from rocking a baby bump to a bandeau and high-cut bikini set on Oct. 2! Kylie shared the sexy picture while leaning on a balcony facing a Miami beach, futuristic shades on — see the picture below! Okay Stormi, you have the coolest mom ever. The hot mom shot arrived after Kylie posted a more sentimental series of photos earlier today. “You are my happy place,” Kylie captioned the adorable slideshow, referring to Stormi, who joined her mom on the hotel balcony!

Kylie’s been on a midriff mission after her pregnancy. Last week, she bared her abs in a red hot PVC set by I.AM.GIA at West Hollywood’s Poppy to celebrate the 21st birthday of BFF Jordyn Woods, who also came along for the Miami getaway! And that look came after Kylie rocked another bralette top, which is even more belly-baring than a crop top, with pink latex pants for her Kylie Cosmetics photo shoot. You can check out that fit in the gallery above! But these photos come months after Kylie delivered Stormi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had already debuted her post-baby abs at Coachella in April, just two months after her first child’s arrival!

While Kylie’s stunting in bralettes and bikinis, she still went through the natural changes that all women undergo during pregnancy. “My stomach isn’t the same. My waist isn’t the same. My butt’s bigger, my thighs are bigger. It’s just a change,” Kylie said during a YouTube Q&A with Jordyn on July 6, and added that her boobs now have stretch marks. “I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before.” Well, the adjustment period didn’t last long!

Kylie reportedly gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy, according to a February report from Life & Style. To shred the weight, Kylie reportedly ate “clean,” which included a diet of “organic fish and chicken — nothing fried, no carbs,” the magazine’s source claimed.