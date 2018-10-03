Kourtney Kardashian, 39, & Younger Man Luka Sabbat, 20, Meet Up Again For Shopping Date

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out with Luka Sabbat again! The 39-year-old was seen shopping with the younger actor in West Hollywood. See the pics!

Things might be getting more serious between Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat. The reality star, 39, was spotted out again with the 20-year-old grown-ish actor when the pair went shopping at the Rick Owens store in West Hollywood on Oct. 2. For the outing, the pair wore matching white t-shirts, but styled them differently. Kourt wore hers with high-waisted pants in a dusty rose hue and white pumps. Luka rocked his t-shirt under a dark blazer with drawstring pants and white sneakers.

The two stars first started stirring up romance rumors when they got dinner together at The Nice Guy on Sept. 14. Since then, they’ve been seen at the opening of TAO Chicago, and around Los Angeles. They’ve reportedly been dating for about a month before their first public appearance, according to People.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka,” a source told the magazine. “None of her friends liked Younes [Bendjima], and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy.”

But the couple aren’t super serious just yet. “Things with Luka are pretty new. It’s not like she calls him a boyfriend,” another insider told People. “They are having fun. She finds Luka very charming and she is definitely interested. Everyone seems to have a very positive attitude about him.”