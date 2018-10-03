24 Times Kim Kardashian Slayed In Pink: Latex Dresses, Bikinis & More

It doesn’t need to be Wednesday for Kim Kardashian to wear pink! In fact, the sexy star been rocking this color for years in every shade and fabric you can think of. Take a look!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 37, loves pink! While she’s not the only celeb to rock this color on the reg, the reality star definitely does it more often than most. That’s why we had to honor her hottest pink looks on Mean Girl’s Day! Because whether she’s stepping out in a curve-hugging latex dress or showing some skin in a bikini on the beach, pink has been one of Kim’s go-to colors since the beginning of her career, And we don’t blame her! It’s so flattering on the mother of three in all shades — and we’ll prove it in the gallery above.

She’s not the only KarJenner to sport so much pink! In fact, when Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday, she and her older sis both rocked Barbie-inspired ‘fits. While Kim looked super sexy a tight pink minidress with a stomach cutout, Kylie looked just as perfect in not one, but two, pink outfits. She wore a long-sleeve cutout dress to start and a strapless sequined bodysuit to finish. And while Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, didn’t get the pink memo and went with a purple scoop-neck dress and a shimmery crop top with matching pants, they’ve definitely dabbled in the hot color over the course of their careers.

Even so, Kim is the famous fam’s pink queen! Keeping Up With the Kardashians may be a whopping 15 seasons in, but she’s been rocking a pink wardrobe since the very beginning. While she gravitates more towards head-to-toe pink in jumpsuits and workout gear, she is also a big fan of statement coats and tops.

Regardless of the style or shade, it’s clear that the color can do her no wrong! So check out all of her pretty pink looks in the gallery above. Good luck trying to pick a fave!