Kim Kardashian ‘Not Afraid’ To Disagree With Kanye West: Why She Supports Him Publicly

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to go tit for tat with Kanye West about his controversial rants and political opinions… behind doors, that is! — Find out why she supports him publicly!

Even Kanye West, 41, and Kim Kardashian, 37, don’t always see eye to eye, despite their presumed picture perfect relationship. Following Ye’s controversial comments during an appearance on Saturday Night Live, September 29, a new report claims Kim and Ye have disagreed about his actions behind closed doors. “Of course Kim is concerned when this happens,” a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE of Ye’s most recent remarks. However, she “has decided to be intentional in her support of her husband.”

“She lets him take the lead, and she never disagrees with him publicly. She has decided that’s the right move, but she isn’t scared to share her disagreements with him behind closed doors,” the source explains. While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may disagree with her husband about politics, she reportedly prefers to keep their opposing opinions private. Nonetheless, “Don’t think that she’s afraid of him, because she’s not,” the source admits, adding that Kim is “just managing him the best she can.”

While Kim tries her best to put on a brave face, she is still human, and the drama Ye stirs up in the public eye can get to her a second source told the site. “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the insider said. But still, “she supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

As you may have watched over the weekend, Ye appeared on SNL, where he performed three times throughout the show. At the end of his performance, the rapper gave a speech about politics, part of which was cut short from the broadcast. However, online videos show audience members booing him, with a few others applauding him.