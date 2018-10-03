Mean Girls Day Special Announcement: Kevin Gnapoor Is A STUD — See Sexy Pics

PSA! We’ve all been sleeping on Mean Girls’ Kevin Gnapoor. The man is a total hunk! See the sexiest pics of the actor here.

Happy Mean Girls day! It’s October 3rd, and what better way to celebrate than to look back on the iconic movie, and all it’s amazing stars? We’re all aware of the antics of Lindsey Lohan, 32, but if you’re wondering where her co-star and Mathletes captain Kevin G has been, well – he’s been busy sharing loads of SUPER sexy selfies on the internet. We’re not sure when exactly Kevin G got so damn hot, but we’re 100% here for it. Kev is better known as Rajiv Surendra, 29, IRL, and the Mean Girls math nerd has shaped up to be one handsome fellow! Between his shirtless beach photos, and endless dapper suit selfies, we’re smitten over his hunky Insta page. See all his sexiest pics here!

Back in August, Rajiv shared one sexy shirtless photo that made it clear how he stays so ripped. He hits the b-ball courts! His photo, taken at Sara D Roosevelt Park in New York City shows him stepping onto the courts, ready for a sweaty game. His rock hard abs were on full display and let’s just say fans appreciated the photo. “Oh damn, I wanna join the Mathletes!😍” one joked in the comments.

That wasn’t the only shirtless Instagram pic that had his fans going crazy. He hit the beach on Aug. 20, and shared a sexy snap for all his followers to see. In maroon-colored patterned shorts, Rajiv was looking extra dreamy as he looked out to sea. One again, his abs were the center of attention, as he showed off his fit bod. The pic may have been taken on Rhode Island’s Block Island, but in the caption, the actor claimed he would be returning home to NYC soon. New Yorkers: keep your eyes peeled for this hottie!

Even while fully clothed, Rajiv steals the show with his good looks. When back in May, he shared a snapshot wearing a Thom Browne suit, his dapper look had fans flipping. “He is doing that suit a FAVOR. 👌” one wrote beneath the image. “HANDSOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” another commented. Sure, Aaron Samuels, may have been the hunky athlete in the film, but Kevin G is killing it in real life. Click through the gallery above for all of his hottest selfies to date!