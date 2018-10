Kate Middleton’s Hair Makeover — How To Her Gorgeous Brown Color For Fall: Expert

Kate went lighter with her base color, which makes her overall color look more golden and richer. The highlights are subtle with a ombre to give dimension. To get this gorgeous “It looks likewent lighter with her base color, which makes her overall color look more golden and richer. The highlights are subtle with a ombre to give dimension. To get this gorgeous Duchess-inspired look , ask your colorist for a medium to light brown base color with a few subtle highlights/ombré pieces that are just a shade or two lighter than the base color.”

To protect your investment, Stephanie says, “ Use a color safe shampoo and conditioner like Milbon or R+Co. For highlights like Kate ‘s, you’ll need to go to the salon once every three to six months. Touch up your base color every 6 weeks.”