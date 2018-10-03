Exclusive
Kate Middleton’s Hair Makeover — How To Her Gorgeous Brown Color For Fall: Expert
Kate Middleton’s new brown hair color is gorgeous and absolutely perfect for the new season. We asked a colorist her expert advice on getting Kate’s look! Here’s what she said.
Kate Middleton, 36, is officially back on her royal duties, after taking her maternity leave after giving birth to her third child, Louis, on April 23. She stepped out on October 2, at Sayers Croft Forest School in London, with a fresh cut and color. We asked an expert how to copy her look. Kate’s not like a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! Stephanie Brown, Master Hair Colorist at the Eddie Arthur Salon in New York City, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY:
“It looks like Kate went lighter with her base color, which makes her overall color look more golden and richer. The highlights are subtle with a ombre to give dimension. To get this gorgeous Duchess-inspired look, ask your colorist for a medium to light brown base color with a few subtle highlights/ombré pieces that are just a shade or two lighter than the base color.”
To protect your investment, Stephanie says, “Use a color safe shampoo and conditioner like Milbon or R+Co. For highlights like Kate‘s, you’ll need to go to the salon once every three to six months. Touch up your base color every 6 weeks.”
Kate looked chic at the casual event, wearing an army green sweater and jacket. She paired her light brown pants with brown leather boots she has had for over 10 years! Talk about the ultimate Royal Recycler! We love her style, whether she’s in boots or a ball gown! Of course, her beautiful engagement ring was front and center and Kate was smiling from ear to ear while meeting the children.